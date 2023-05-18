Chicago-based artists chosen to craft distinctive trophies for NASCAR races

The work of some Chicago artists will be on display for the Chicago Street Race this summer.

Two locally based artists have been chosen to create unique Chicago-inspired trophies for the upcoming races.

Nicole Beck, who is based in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood, will design the trophy for the Loop 121 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race.

Thomas Lucas will create the prize for the NASCAR Cup series race. He is based in Ravenswood and is a professor at Chicago State University.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Both are alums of the Art Institute of Chicago and both say they are excited to have their work represented on such a public scale.

NASCAR is keeping the entire trophy creation process local as well.

The trophy designed by Lucas will be cast in Ravenswood and North Lawndale while Beck's will be fabricated partly at Vector Custom Fabricating on Fulton Street and at her own metal shop.