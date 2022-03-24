Chicago-based doctors return home after delivering medical supplies to Ukraine

A group of Chicago-based doctors have returned from the front lines of war in Ukraine.

The team of nine MedGlobal healthcare providers recently traveled to L’viv to deliver half-a-million dollars’ worth of medical supplies.

MedGlobal provides medical care in more than half-a-dozen war zones across the world.

The team says the humanitarian mission highlighted the need for critical conflict medical training like how to deal with mass causalities and chemical weapon attacks.

The president of MedGlobal says being in L’viv felt like being in the midst of War World III.

"Everyone was tense. The atmosphere was catastrophic. I've been in other war zones, including Aleppo, and it looked the same, if not worse. You have a huge displacement of population. At least 3.5 million Ukrainian refugees. And frankly, I predict, you'll have 15-million refugees if the pace of war continues," said Dr. Zaher Sahloul.

On Thursday, the US announced it will increase its humanitarian assistance by welcoming 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.