Chicago-based medical marijuana company abandons $2M merger with Columbia Care

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Cannabis
Chicago medical marijuana firm cancels $2 billion merger

Cresco Labs will not team up with Columbia Care after the Chicago-based medical marijuana company called off the $2 billion merger on Tuesday. The agreement would have also included a $155 million spinoff to music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

