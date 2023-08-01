Chicago-based medical marijuana company abandons $2M merger with Columbia Care

A Chicago-based medical marijuana company is calling off a two-billion-dollar merger.

Cresco Labs will not team up with Columbia Care.

They were set to merge in March 2022 and released a new plan to merge in March of this year.

The agreement would have also included a $155 million spin-off to music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The two companies say the decision not to merge was mutual.