Chicago-based medical marijuana company abandons $2M merger with Columbia Care
CHICAGO - A Chicago-based medical marijuana company is calling off a two-billion-dollar merger.
Cresco Labs will not team up with Columbia Care.
They were set to merge in March 2022 and released a new plan to merge in March of this year.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
The agreement would have also included a $155 million spin-off to music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.
The two companies say the decision not to merge was mutual.