Chicago-based researcher part of team who found 5 meteorites in Antarctica
CHICAGO - A Chicago-based researcher is part of a team debuting a unique discovery from a research trip to Antarctica.
Maria Valdes of the Field Museum and the University of Chicago was part of a team of researchers who found five new meteorites, including one weighing nearly 17 pounds.
A scientist at the Field Museum says out of the roughly 45,000 meteorites retrieved from Antarctica over the past century, only about a hundred or so are that big or larger.
The five meteorites recovered by the team will now be analyzed at the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences.