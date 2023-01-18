Chicago-based researcher part of team who found 5 meteorites in Antarctica

A Chicago-based researcher is part of a team debuting a unique discovery from a research trip to Antarctica.

Maria Valdes of the Field Museum and the University of Chicago was part of a team of researchers who found five new meteorites, including one weighing nearly 17 pounds.

A scientist at the Field Museum says out of the roughly 45,000 meteorites retrieved from Antarctica over the past century, only about a hundred or so are that big or larger.

The five meteorites recovered by the team will now be analyzed at the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences.