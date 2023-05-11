Chicago woman charged in series of bat attacks on NW Side: police

A Chicago woman was charged in a series of attacks where she allegedly used a baseball bat to beat woman on the Northwest Side this week.

Denise Solozano, 26, was arrested on Wednesday in connection to three attacks on Tuesday in Albany Park and two batteries on Sunday in Irving Park.

Police say Solozano went after two women, ages 27 and 31, in the 4500 block of North Mozart Street around 11:27 a.m.

She was driving a white sedan, got out, walked up to the two women and struck them with a bat. She got back in her car and drove away, police said.

Denise Solozano (Chicago Police)

Minutes later, she beat a 34-year-old woman with the baseball bat in the 3000 block of West Cullom Avenue.

Solozano is also accused of attacking a 19-year-old woman in the 4000 block of West Lawrence Avenue on May 7. She allegedly beat up a 33-year-old woman in the 4200 block of West Richmond Street on the same day, according to police.

She was charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place, four felony counts of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon and one felony count of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

Solozano is scheduled to appear in bond court today.