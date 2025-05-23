Chicago beach season begins (even if it's still chilly)

The Brief Chicago’s 22 beaches are officially open for the season, even if it’s not quite swimming weather. Lifeguards, beach wheelchairs, and 60 concessions are ready for visitors daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Crews have prepped the sand and moved boats into place, as beachgoers return for sun, views, and vibes.



It’s officially beach season in Chicago — no matter what the temperature outside is.

What we know:

Chicago’s 22 public beaches are now open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., marking the unofficial start of summer for many residents.

While it might not be ideal for swimming just yet, the sand has been cleaned, lifeguards are on duty, and the lakefront is ready for visitors.

Boats have been pulled from winter storage and returned to the water, and colored flags at each beach will indicate whether it’s safe to swim. The color red means do not go in.

What they're saying:

Assistant General Manager Christina Carroll of Reggie’s on the Beach at 63rd Street said they’re ready for a busy season.

"We’ve expanded so much in the six years that we've been open," she said. "We have the deck, we have a promenade, we have three bars total, we have an upstairs rooftop, we have cabanas for beachside service, and we also have jet skis and kayaks as well. So it's a ton of stuff to do. Here you’ll never get bored."

Sixty lakefront concessions are open, and eight beaches offer free beach wheelchairs.

Chicago Park District Manager of Beaches and Pools Andrew Walsh said his team is trained and prepared for emergencies. As for the lake’s temperature? Walsh joked that there are only two temperatures — "it's too cold and you’ll get used to it."

And it's important to note, swimming is only allowed when lifeguards are present and conditions permit.