Chicago beach ranked best Illinois location for Summer Solstice sunrise

North Avenue Beach has been ranked as the top location in Illinois to witness the sunrise on the Summer Solstice, according to a recent survey by Mixbook.

The survey, which included responses from 3,000 participants, highlighted personal experiences to identify the best spots across the nation for this annual event.

North Avenue Beach was particularly praised for its picturesque view of the sunrise over Lake Michigan, providing a striking contrast between natural beauty and the urban skyline.

Starved Rock State Park and Navy Pier were also noted as prime Illinois locations, ranking second and third in the state, respectively.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 22: An aerial view from a drone shows a deserted North Avenue Beach on June 22, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The survey ranked the top 150 locations in America to watch the sunrise during the Summer Solstice. The top spot went to Lake Tahoe, Nevada, renowned for its beautiful sunrise views over the clear blue waters and surrounding mountains.

"Experiencing the Summer Solstice sunrise marks new beginnings and invites us to appreciate life’s beauty. We hope this list inspires you to start summer with a moment of appreciation for the world around us," Leslie Albertson, Head of Brand at Mixbook, said in a statement.

The Summer Solstice, which falls on June 20, marks the longest day of the year and the official beginning of summer.

