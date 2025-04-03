How former Chicago Bears OL Steve Edwards' playing days helps him protect the next generation

From 2002 to 2005, Steve Edwards protected quarterbacks like Jim Miller, Rex Grossman and Kyle Orton as an offensive lineman for the Chicago Bears.

"I played left guard, right guard, right tackle, left tackle," Edwards said. "In the preseason, I played four positions in one game. I went right down the line except for center, I don’t think anybody knew that."

Known for his versatility on the offensive line, Edwards spent six seasons in the NFL keeping quarterbacks upright.

During the '03 season, he started all 16 games for the Bears – validating an underdog mentality he carried with him to his hometown team.

"I was a guy who was always going to move some people. Olin Kruetz would say, ‘fire off the ball.’ I’d make sure I’d do that next to him. I was a mauler."

While his time of making an impact in the NFL has come to an end, Edwards now works as the head of security at Delta & Summit Learning Center in District 218.

He patrols the hallways, ensuring the safety of the next generation.

"There's pressure because anything can happen," Edwards said. "You just kinda prepare just being an offensive lineman. I don’t want to put on the same lines, but it’s the same preparation with attention to detail. Take care of every little thing as much as possible. Those in emergency situations and having those protocols in set and be able to react in high pressure situation."

They often say that pressure makes diamonds. This kind of responsibility has fueled the former bear to make a difference in the city that once raised him.

"I’ve been fortunate to have played to bears and be here in Chicago," Edwards said. "To come back here and set roots in Chicago, it’s been important to be involved in the community. To be here working, it means something. It goes with me playing in Chicago and now I am here working in Chicago because I have been living everywhere - Florida, Arizona. But I’m back here in Chicago, and it’s meant to make a difference."