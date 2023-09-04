Thousands flock to Chicago beaches on Labor Day as some close due to capacity

On Labor Day, the last official day of summer in Chicago, thousands of people descended upon the city's beaches, with some reaching capacity and being closed.

Among the popular beach destinations was the 31st Street Beach, where visitors enjoyed the water, built sandcastles, played volleyball, and fired up grills for a day of relaxation and fun under the sun.

The scorching summer temperatures prompted many beachgoers to ensure they had bottled water on hand to stay cool. Boating, swimming, and simply lounging by the water were top choices for those seeking refuge from the heat.

"We went on a boat first. So right after that we were like, ‘go to the water.' We have to go to the water, cool down. So that's what we did," one beachgoer said.

"I wanted to do something special for my kids, right? I wanted to show him, you know, you come out here for the community, have a little fun, get something to eat, and just relax on this Labor Day," another added.

Meanwhile, on the North Side of Chicago, several beaches had to be closed as well due to reaching full capacity, causing parking lots to fill up quickly. Traffic was being redirected in those areas as a result.

The city's beaches officially close at 7 p.m., coinciding with the end of lifeguards' shifts for the day.