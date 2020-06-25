Chicago beaches likely to reopen 'shortly after' Fourth of July, health official says

You might not have to wait much longer to hit the beach in Chicago.

As Illinois prepares to move into Phase 4 of its reopening plan Friday, the head of the Chicago Department of Public Health -- Doctor Allison Arwady -– revealed Thursday morning that city beaches will likely reopen “shortly after” the Fourth of July holiday.

“We’ve been in conversations with the Chicago Park District, but that is going to be just a little bit later into July…likely shortly after the Fourth of July holiday is when we will formally be opening the beaches, assuming we continue to make progress [in the fight against COVID-19.] I know people are excited about that, and we’re already planning for lifeguards and thinking about what that will look like,” Dr. Arwady told FOX 32.

On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker announced the entire state of Illinois would be moving into Phase 4 of its reopening plan on Friday. Meanwhile, the state also reported 41 additional virus deaths.