Illinois to enter Phase 4 of reopening Friday: Indoor dining, gyms, movie theaters are back

article

Governor JB Pritzker confirmed Thursday that the entire state of Illinois will be entering Phase 4 of its reopening plan on Friday, meaning health and fitness centers will reopen, indoor dining at restaurants and bars will resume, movie theaters, museums and zoos will restore operations, and childcare and schools will reopen and expand.

Important to note, with these reopenings, new safety measures will be implemented and guidelines must be followed.

More details on Phase 4 to follow soon. Check back with FOX 32.

Illinois health officials also announced Thursday another 41 people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state’s death count to 6,810.

There were another 894 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to more than 139,400 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The new deaths in Cook County ranged in age from two men in their 30s to one woman who was older than 100 years old, the health department said.

Advertisement

Illinois also marked a new record, testing 30,000 people in the last 24 hours.

About 3% of people tested for COVID-19 in Illinois in the past week have tested positive for the disease, IDPH said.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.