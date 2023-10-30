35th annual Chicago Bears coat drive kicks off

The Chicago Bears are once again bringing warmth and comfort to those in need as the 35th Annual Chicago Bears Coat Drive gets underway.

Donations of new or gently used coats are being accepted at any of the 188 Jewel-Osco stores located throughout the Chicagoland area. Additionally, the Chicago Bears will be hosting a special coat collection event before the Panthers game on November 9 at Soldier Field. The first 500 fans who drop off a coat that evening will receive a coupon from Jewel-Osco.

Bears Fit in Vernon Hills will also be accepting coat donations. The ultimate goal of the campaign is to collect over 25,000 coats to help those facing the cold winter months.

The Chicago Bears Coat Drive will continue its efforts until February 12.

To find more information, visit ChicagoBears.com/CoatDrive.