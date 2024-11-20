Chicago Bears launch virtual history tour at Halas Hall

The Chicago Bears have introduced a Virtual History Tour at Halas Hall, giving fans an immersive way to dive into the team’s rich history and storied traditions.

The virtual tour, presented by Verizon, showcases key figures and moments that have defined the Chicago Bears, including the legacy of team founder George S. Halas and the achievements of the Bears’ Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees.

"We’re excited to merge cutting-edge technology with history, giving fans the opportunity to explore the lobby of Halas Hall and its incredible memorabilia," said Brian J. McCaskey, Chicago Bears Vice President and Board of Directors member.

Here are some highlights of the Virtual History Tour at Halas Hall:

George S. Halas Statue: Get an up-close view of the nine-foot-tall white bronze statue of Chicago Bears founder, player, coach, and owner George S. Halas, proudly overlooking Halas Hall.

The Life of George S. Halas: Discover the life of George S. Halas, from his days as a multi-sport athlete at the University of Illinois to his journey in creating the Chicago Bears. The tour features a collection of photographs, personal artifacts, and memorable quotes.

Hall of Fame Inductees Wall: Admire the plaques of the 32 Chicago Bears players enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including recent inductees Devin Hester and Steve McMichael. Learn about the career highlights that earned these legends a place in Canton.

Super Bowl XX Trophy: Positioned at the heart of the tour, the Super Bowl XX trophy honors the iconic 1985 Chicago Bears and their ultimate achievement. It also serves as a symbol of the franchise’s ongoing pursuit of another championship.

Retired Jersey Numbers: Explore the 14 retired jersey numbers, from Bronko Nagurski’s #3 to Mike Ditka’s #89, displayed prominently in the Halas Hall lobby. These legendary numbers celebrate the select group of players who have made an indelible mark on the team’s history.

The Virtual History Tour is the first step in the Chicago Bears' effort to highlight the franchise's rich tradition and heritage. In the months ahead, additional stories and exhibits will be added.

You can experience the tour at ChicagoBears.com/History or through the Chicago Bears Official App.