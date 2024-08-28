Chicago Bears unveil new Soldier Field menu

The Brief The Chicago Bears partner with Levy Restaurant Group for a revamped Soldier Field menu. New food options include items from local restaurants and faster service technology. The Bears aim to improve the fan experience with 60 automated self-checkout stations.



Chicago Bears fans heading to Soldier Field this season can expect a whole new game-day experience, and it’s not just on the field.

With excitement surrounding the Bears at its highest in recent years, the team has revamped its concession offerings, thanks to a new partnership with Chicago-based Levy Restaurant Group.

Fans will find fresh options like burgers from Boka and chicken tenders from Gigi’s, along with creative items like the Bear Claw pretzel and the "Odunze Dog," named after one of the Bears' first-round draft picks. These new menu items have been carefully designed not only for taste but also for speed, with an emphasis on quicker service to keep fans in their seats and engaged with the game.

"We've installed technology that allowed the fan to purchase their food and beverage three times faster than they have in past seasons," said Alison Weber of Levy Restaurants.

Seven out of ten concession stands at Soldier Field have undergone transformations, including a new street taco vendor paying tribute to Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods. In addition, 60 automated self-checkout stations have been installed, allowing for faster transactions and reducing wait times.

Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren says improving the food experience was a priority.

"So many sporting events you go to, you walk away saying, yeah the food was good—it was good for a stadium. And I don’t want that to be the case," Warren said.

The Bears are hoping that these improvements will contribute to an unforgettable season, both on and off the field, as they work to deliver a better fan experience at every level.