Chicago Bears partner with Salvation Army to feed Venezuelan migrants

The Salvation Army and the Chicago Bears are teaming up to serve traditional Venezuelan food to migrants.

Bears alumni and, of course, Staley the Bear fed migrants in four Salvation Army community centers across the city, including Humboldt Park, Little Village, North Park and West Loop.

DJ Moore and Braxton Jones were among the players who volunteered, serving lunch at a Salvation Army Core.

They also handed out toys, coats, hygiene kits, and diapers.