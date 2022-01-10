Chicago Bears team president to concentrate on Arlington Park property

Plans to move the Chicago Bears to Arlington Heights appear to be moving forward, with George McCaskey saying the move will occupy most of team president Ted Phillips' time.

"He has persuaded me that with the pending acquisition of the Arlington Park property, and its evaluation as a possible future Bears stadium occupying much of his time and attention, the general manager should report to me," said McCaskey.

The Bears announced this past fall that it had signed a purchase agreement for the land occupied by the Arlington Race Track.

NFL insiders say it's a process that normally takes four to six years.