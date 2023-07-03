Chicago mayor appoints Beatriz Ponce de Leon as Deputy Mayor of Immigrant, Migrant, and Refugee Rights

Mayor Brandon Johnson has made a significant announcement regarding the appointment of the new Deputy Mayor of Immigrant, Migrant, and Refugee Rights.

Beatriz Ponce de Leon has been chosen to assume the pivotal position, making her the first person to hold this role.

Ponce de Leon brings a wealth of experience, having most recently served at the Illinois Department of Human Services. Notably, she is also the daughter of immigrants, lending a personal perspective to her new responsibilities.

Mayor Johnson's decision highlights the city's commitment to advocating for the rights and well-being of immigrant, migrant, and refugee communities.