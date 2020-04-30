Chicago beauty store being investigated for staying open amid pandemic

A Chicago beauty store could be in hot water after it's apparently been defying the state's stay-at-home order, letting people line up to come inside the store to shop even though it is a non-essential business.

The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection is now investigating Beauty Trends. It appears they never closed during the pandemic.

On Facebook, Beauty Trends in the 108th block of Doty Avenue posted they were open March 22nd. They also posted saying this location and another in Lansing are practicing social distancing.

Customers lined up outside the store Thursday and were allowed in a few at a time to get their hands on hair dye, extensions and nail products.

One customer told FOX 32 that beauty is essential.

This Beauty Trends store is in area code 60628, which is one of the hardest hit zip codes for coronavirus. The area has one of the highest mortality rates for African Americans in the city and more than 600 cases.

FOX 32 spoke to Phyllis Powell, who is a diabetic.

Advertisement

“I can’t take my medicine without an alcohol pad,” she said.

Powell was in need of supplies, so she bought hair dye and says Beauty Trends nearly saved her life.

“He let me get two cases of alcohol pads. Two cases of gloves and masks,” she said.

Then, FOX 32 saw a police officer get out his squad car and tell the business they cannot be open. The crowd dispersed.

Alderman Anthony Beale of the 9th ward released the following statement.

“The health and well-being of our residents are our top priority. I am asking everyone to think about the impact this virus is having on our community and to please adhere to the governor’s mandate,” he said.

To date, 69 non-essential businesses have been cited in Chicago for violating the stay-at-home order. Some were beauty supply stores.

Starting Friday, they can offer curbside pick-up only.