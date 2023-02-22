Artist creates Chicago's Benny the Bull out of hardwood from 1993 finals

An artist is getting creative with the Chicago Bulls mascot.

Behold — Benny the Bull made from wood, and not just any wood.

The base of the sculpture is actually made of wood used from the court of the Bulls' 1993 championship year.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A timelapse video shows how wooden Benny was put together, and the end result is just incredible.

The artist's name is Steve Thomson.

You can find him on Instagram and Twitter under the handle @happylifewood.