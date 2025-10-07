Chicago named best big city in US for 9th straight year: survey

The Brief Chicago has been named the Best Big City in the U.S. for the ninth straight year by Condé Nast Traveler readers. The city was also recognized as one of the friendliest in the world by the magazine’s U.K. edition. Officials said the honor reflects Chicago’s welcoming spirit and a booming tourism industry that brought in more than $20 billion last year.



For the ninth year in a row, Chicago has been crowned the Best Big City in the United States by the Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards.

The 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards, based on more than 750,000 votes, once again recognized Chicago’s mix of culture, architecture, dining, and hospitality.

The city was also named one of the friendliest in the world by the U.K. edition of Condé Nast Traveller, the only U.S. city to earn that honor this year.

What they're saying:

Condé Nast praised the Windy City in its summation: "It's no wonder Chicago tops this list yet again. A world-class destination known for its impressive architecture, first-rate museums, brilliant chefs, and massive brewing scene, it’ll take several repeat visits to get through your list of must-dos. Most people start downtown—from the Magnificent Mile to the ritzy Gold Coast to funky Old Town—but there are 77 neighborhoods to explore, where you'll find cutting-edge restaurants, chilled-out corner bars, and, no matter where you go, some of the most pleasant people you'll find anywhere."

"This recognition is a testament to the people of Chicago—their welcoming spirit, creativity, and grit," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. "Chicago’s strength has always come from its residents, whose hard work and pride shine through in every neighborhood, restaurant, theater, and hotel across our city."

Gov. JB Pritzker added that the recognition highlights Chicago’s "strength, resilience, and heart."

Top big cities in the U.S.

Ranking:

Here are the top big cities in the U.S., according to the Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards:

10. Seattle

9. New York City

8. Columbus, Ohio

7. San Diego

6. Washington D.C.

5. New Orleans

4. Portland, Oregon

3. Milwaukee

2. San Francisco

1. Chicago

By the numbers:

Choose Chicago reported a record-breaking summer for hotels, with more than 3.5 million rooms occupied from June through August—a 4.3% increase over 2024—and nearly $950 million in revenue. Last year, the city welcomed about 55 million visitors, generating more than $20 billion in economic impact and supporting over 130,000 local jobs.