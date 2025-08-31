Chicago’s Bike the Drive event leads to closure of Lake Shore Drive on Sunday

"Bike the Drive" returns to Chicago’s famed DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Sunday, with thousands of bikers expected to turn out for the event’s 40th anniversary.

What we know:

Participants of all skill levels are invited to bike as little or as much of the 30-mile course as they wish along the lakefront trail. The looped course extends from Bryn Mawr Avenue to 57th Street.

The event is set to start at 6:30 a.m. in Grant Park and along DuSable Lake Shore Drive from Hyde Park to Edgewater. The road will be closed to cars starting at 6 a.m.

Bikes will occupy all of the northbound and southbound lanes of DLSD. Vehicle access will be retained around Interstate 55.

Parts of Lake Shore Drive will be closed down to bikers and reopen to car traffic starting around 10:30 a.m.

Car traffic on the road will fully resume between 11:30 a.m. and noon.