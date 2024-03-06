Buddy Guy to headline Chicago Blues Festival

article

Chicago icon Buddy Guy will perform one of his final shows this summer to cap off the 2024 Chicago Blues Festival.

The Chicago Blues Festival is scheduled for June 6-9 in Millennium Park.

Over 35 performances with more than 250 artists will take place at three stages set up across the park. Other headliners include Shemekia Copeland, Mr. Sipp and Southern Avenue.

Wally's BBQ Pit will be set up in the North Promenade tent with special drinks and mouth-watering barbeque.

Buddy Guy will wrap up the festival Sunday night as part of his Damn Right Farewell Tour.

"I can't wait to hit the stage at the Chicago Blues Festival!" Buddy Guy said in a statement. "There's something special about playing in the city where it all started. The energy, the history, the soul of Chicago blues—it's in the air, and I'm excited to be a part of it once again."

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

7:45-9:00pm Centennial Tribute to Jimmy Rogers featuring Kim Wilson, Jimmy D. Lane, Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne, Bob Margolin, Sebastian Lane, Felton Crews, and Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith

6:30-7:30pm Mr. Sipp

5:15-6:15pm Corey Harris

5:00-5:15pm National Anthem



Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (South Promenade)

4:30-5:45pm Big A & The Allstars

3:00-4:15pm J’Cenae

1:30-2:45pm Keith Johnson & The Big Muddy Band

12-1:15pm Nora Jean Wallace



Rosa’s Lounge (North Promenade)

6:30-7:45pm Last Call with WDCB Radio and Carlos Johnson

5:00-6:15pm Sheryl Youngblood

3:30-4:45pm Luke Pytel Band featuring Laretha Weathersby

2:00-3:15pm Ivy Ford

12:30-1:45pm Lil’ Jimmy Reed with Ben Levin

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

7:45-9:00pm Southern Avenue

6:30-7:30pm Vanessa Collier

5:00-6:15pm Centennial Tribute to Dinah Washington featuring Dee Alexander, Bruce Henry, Miguel de la Cerna, Jeremiah Hunt, Charles Heath IV, and Melody Angel

4:45-5:00pm National Anthem



Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (South Promenade)

4:30-5:45pm Dexter Allen

3:00-4:15pm Ra’Shad The Blues Kid

1:30-2:45pm Melvin Taylor

12-1:15pm Mzz Reese and Reese’s Pieces



Rosa’s Lounge (North Promenade)

6:30-7:45pm Last Call with WDCB Radio and Ivan Singh

5:00-6:15pm The Mike Wheeler Band

3:30-4:45pm Jamiah "Dirty Deacon" Rogers and the Dirty Church Band

2:00-3:15pm Vino Louden

12:30-1:45pm Al Spears & The Hurricane Project

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

7:45-9:00pm Buddy Guy

6:30-7:30pm Cash Box Kings

5:00-6:15pm Centennial Tribute to Otis Spann featuring Johnny Iguana, Roosevelt Purifoy, Rie "Miss Lee" Kanehira, Sumito "Ariyo" Ariyoshi, Oscar Wilson, Bob Stroger, Billy Flynn and Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith

4:45-5:00pm National Anthem



Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (South Promenade)

4:30-5:45pm Jaye Hammer

3:00-4:15pm Anissa Hampton

1:30-2:45pm Jonathan Ellison & The RAS Blues Band

12-1:15pm Southern Komfort Brass Band



Rosa’s Lounge (North Promenade)

6:30-7:45pm Last Call with WDCB Radio and The Stephen Hull Experience

5:00-6:15pm Melody Angel

3:30-4:45pm Omar Coleman Westside Soul

2:00-3:15pm Joey J. Saye Trio

12:30-1:45pm Nate Manos Band with Alicia "Ya Yah" Townsend