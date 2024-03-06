Expand / Collapse search

Buddy Guy to headline Chicago Blues Festival

CHICAGO - Chicago icon Buddy Guy will perform one of his final shows this summer to cap off the 2024 Chicago Blues Festival.

The Chicago Blues Festival is scheduled for June 6-9 in Millennium Park.

Over 35 performances with more than 250 artists will take place at three stages set up across the park. Other headliners include Shemekia Copeland, Mr. Sipp and Southern Avenue.

Wally's BBQ Pit will be set up in the North Promenade tent with special drinks and mouth-watering barbeque.

Buddy Guy will wrap up the festival Sunday night as part of his Damn Right Farewell Tour. 

"I can't wait to hit the stage at the Chicago Blues Festival!" Buddy Guy said in a statement. "There's something special about playing in the city where it all started. The energy, the history, the soul of Chicago blues—it's in the air, and I'm excited to be a part of it once again."

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

Jay Pritzker Pavilion
7:45-9:00pm         Centennial Tribute to Jimmy Rogers featuring Kim Wilson, Jimmy D. Lane, Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne, Bob Margolin, Sebastian Lane, Felton Crews, and Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith
6:30-7:30pm         Mr. Sipp
5:15-6:15pm         Corey Harris
5:00-5:15pm         National Anthem

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (South Promenade)
4:30-5:45pm         Big A & The Allstars
3:00-4:15pm         J’Cenae
1:30-2:45pm         Keith Johnson & The Big Muddy Band
12-1:15pm             Nora Jean Wallace

Rosa’s Lounge (North Promenade)
6:30-7:45pm         Last Call with WDCB Radio and Carlos Johnson
5:00-6:15pm         Sheryl Youngblood
3:30-4:45pm         Luke Pytel Band featuring Laretha Weathersby
2:00-3:15pm         Ivy Ford
12:30-1:45pm       Lil’ Jimmy Reed with Ben Levin

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Jay Pritzker Pavilion
7:45-9:00pm         Southern Avenue
6:30-7:30pm         Vanessa Collier
5:00-6:15pm         Centennial Tribute to Dinah Washington featuring Dee Alexander, Bruce Henry, Miguel de la Cerna, Jeremiah Hunt, Charles Heath IV, and Melody Angel
4:45-5:00pm         National Anthem

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (South Promenade)
4:30-5:45pm         Dexter Allen
3:00-4:15pm         Ra’Shad The Blues Kid
1:30-2:45pm         Melvin Taylor
12-1:15pm             Mzz Reese and Reese’s Pieces

Rosa’s Lounge (North Promenade)
6:30-7:45pm         Last Call with WDCB Radio and Ivan Singh
5:00-6:15pm         The Mike Wheeler Band
3:30-4:45pm         Jamiah "Dirty Deacon" Rogers and the Dirty Church Band
2:00-3:15pm         Vino Louden
12:30-1:45pm       Al Spears & The Hurricane Project

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

Jay Pritzker Pavilion
7:45-9:00pm         Buddy Guy
6:30-7:30pm         Cash Box Kings
5:00-6:15pm         Centennial Tribute to Otis Spann featuring Johnny Iguana, Roosevelt Purifoy, Rie "Miss Lee" Kanehira, Sumito "Ariyo" Ariyoshi, Oscar Wilson, Bob Stroger, Billy Flynn and Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith
4:45-5:00pm         National Anthem

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (South Promenade)
4:30-5:45pm         Jaye Hammer
3:00-4:15pm         Anissa Hampton
1:30-2:45pm         Jonathan Ellison & The RAS Blues Band
12-1:15pm            Southern Komfort Brass Band

Rosa’s Lounge (North Promenade)
6:30-7:45pm         Last Call with WDCB Radio and The Stephen Hull Experience
5:00-6:15pm         Melody Angel
3:30-4:45pm         Omar Coleman Westside Soul
2:00-3:15pm         Joey J. Saye Trio
12:30-1:45pm       Nate Manos Band with Alicia "Ya Yah" Townsend