Chicago Board of Education initiates 5-year plan to re-shape the future of CPS

The Chicago Board of Education has passed a resolution that kicks off an effort to develop a 5-year plan for Chicago Public Schools in partnership with the community.

The Board, together with CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, say the resolution is not about closing selective enrollment, magnet, or charter schools. But the Board's president, Jianan Shi, said they want to shift away from a model that emphasizes school choice and towards one that elevates neighborhood schools.

"One of the main components of this five-year strategic plan is to disrupt cycles of inequity and bring resources to communities that have been harmed historically and continue to be harmed today," said Rudy Lozano, Jr., Chicago Board of Education member.

They say the plan lays out key values that will drive the school district's future.

"This resolution declares a new chapter in CPS," said Shi.

To read the full resolution, visit the Board's website.