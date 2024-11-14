Chicago Board of Education votes to support families as seven charter schools face closure

The Brief The Chicago Board of Education is meeting Thursday to discuss the closure of seven charter schools, with parents and teachers advocating for the schools to remain open. A proposed resolution would require Acero representatives to explain their decision to close the schools and mandate discussions with CPS to explore keeping them open until June 2026. The closures would affect 2,000 students and 200 teachers, with a significant impact on predominantly Latino communities. Public input will be taken during the meeting.



The Chicago Board of Education held a special meeting Thursday to address the planned closures of several charter schools.

Parents and teachers advocated for all seven schools set to close in June to remain open.

The board unanimously approved a resolution in support of charter school families early in the meeting.

While the resolution doesn't guarantee that Acero schools will remain open beyond this academic year, it gives parents hope, as they said they finally feel heard.

Parents, teachers, and students have been advocating for action to keep their schools open.

The resolution now requires Acero representatives to testify before the board to explain their recent decision to close seven schools. It also mandates discussions between Acero and Chicago Public Schools (CPS) to explore alternatives that would extend the schools' operations through June 2026, instead of June 2025.

The affected schools include Octavio Paz Elementary in Little Village and Carlos Fuentes Elementary in Avondale.

The closures would affect about 2,000 students and more than 200 teachers, forcing them to find new schools.

The impact is expected to be most severe in predominantly Latino communities.

Public input will also be taken during the meeting.

Acero schools issued a statement after the resolution was approved, shared below:

"The Chicago Public Schools (CPS) Board of Education held a special meeting regarding the anticipated closure of seven (7) Acero schools, including Cruz K-12, Casas, Cisneros, Fuentes, Paz, Santiago and Tamayo Elementary Schools. The purpose of this meeting was to consider a Board resolution compelling the network to cease the closure of these schools. The resolution also references Board action concerning the renewal of Acero’s charter agreement in 2026.

"It is worth repeating that Acero Schools agrees that these schools are vibrant learning communities with outstanding students, families and colleagues. Our neighborhoods welcomed these schools into too often underserved communities. There are no winners when high-quality schools are forced to close their doors due to the implications of inequitable and inadequate public school funding and the impact this has on the charter school community in particular.

"While we are disappointed by the misinformation surrounding this heartbreaking circumstance, we welcome working with the Chicago Public Schools to find long-term and sustainable solutions for everyone impacted by these anticipated closures. This is clearly evidenced by the nearly 20 meetings Acero Schools has had with senior CPS officials before the special meeting to provide timely information to advance this initiative.

"Acero Schools followed the process outlined in its charter agreement when announcing the anticipated closures to CPS. The network informed our broader community and communicated the need to engage with CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union. Acero Schools has always and continues to adhere to the financial and facilities requirements stipulated by CPS in our charter agreement. While the financial and facilities provisions found within this agreement are not often raised by the media or discussed in public forums like today's special meeting, they have contributed to this decision. Acero will continue to advocate for adequate and equitable funding and solutions that support our learning communities."

The Illinois Network of Charter Schools (INCS) also issued a statement on the board meeting, shared below:

"The Illinois Network of Charter Schools is disappointed to see Mayor Johnson and the CTU continue the chaos at Chicago Public Schools to drive their political agenda forward with no public support and before the newly elected school board members take their seats as a voice for the community.



"The unfortunate reality at Acero Schools is that the challenges were entirely created by the CTU’s exorbitant fiscal demands and its decision to force a strike on the schools several years ago. Acero Schools’ is the same story on a smaller scale playing out at Chicago Public Schools today - declining enrollment, a massive budget deficit, no new revenue, and an exorbitant proposed labor contract by the CTU that will spiral CPS into debt for years.



"However, unlike CPS, charters are not taxing authorities and are legally required to be fiscally solvent. They can’t raise revenue through tax hikes or pay day loans like the district can. Additionally, charter schools have been inequitably funded by CPS for decades and must pay a collective $25 million to the district each year for management fees while also shouldering the costs for facilities often without inclusion in the district’s capital budget.



"Under Illinois law, charter public schools are more accountable than district-managed schools. Every charter school contract is reviewed on a periodic basis by their authorizer, charter schools must earn—through academic performance—the right to operate, charter schools must submit annual audits to their authorizer, and charter schools must balance their budget every year on available revenue. Calls for charter school accountability to be "increased" are revealed for what they are—a blatant attempt to shift blame away from the Mayor and CTU.



"It’s time for our city’s leadership to stop the political games and start to prioritize student success. There are collaborative solutions to the challenges facing our public school system if all stakeholders have a voice at the table. Charter schools have partnered with CPS and contributed to the district’s academic improvements for nearly 30 years. Charter schools exist because they deliver measurable outcomes and opportunities for students and Chicago parents continue to choose them as the best public school option for their students.



"Our hope is that Mayor Johnson and the CTU are willing to roll up their sleeves and get to work alongside INCS, the charter community, district schools, and the newly elected Board of Education members to find real solutions to the very real financial and academic challenges facing our city’s schools and students. You will find very welcoming partners in this work with the charter community."

