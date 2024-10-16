CTU calls out Acero schools over charter closures

Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) members called out the Acero Charter School Network Wednesday for voting to shut down nearly half of their schools.

Last week, the Acero Charter School Board approved the closure of seven out of its 15 campuses, a move that will affect approximately 2,000 students, most of whom are Latino.

Acero blames the closures on low enrollment, tight budgets and old buildings.

CTU members, teachers and others gathered outside of Sandra Cisneros Acero Elementary School to push back against the closures.

"We have an opportunity to stop this school closing," CTU President Stacy Davis Gates said. "The CEO of Chicago Public Schools has said that he is not going to close schools. This is a school and it's in the Chicago Public Schools because they hold the charter."

The charter network said its eight remaining schools will take in students if there is room.