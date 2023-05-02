Chicago woman creates book series to teach kids about finances

A respected Chicago author says it is never the wrong time for kids to learn financial literacy.

Pongee Barnes believes it so strongly that she's written a series of books called 'Little Owners' dedicated to teaching kids about a variety of career paths and entrepreneurship.

"We try to make it fun. So for instance my kids, they have a vending machine business so we have a book called ‘Valerie the Vendor.’ And a lot of kids gravitate to this business because it involved their favorite snacks, it also involves making money," Barnes said.

Barnes says that kids as young as five years old can be given tasks related to money to help them understand at an early age how important it is to manage your money.