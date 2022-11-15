Chicago border protection officers warn of fake designer goods ahead of holiday season

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is issuing a warning about Grinch's this holiday season.

With Christmas season approaching, a lot of people are buying gifts online. However, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at O'Hare Airport is saying a lot of what you're buying could be fake.

U.S. Customs and Homeland Security officers showed off some of the $12 million worth of counterfeit goods seized coming into Chicago over the past year. A lot of it was fake designer goods like handbags from Gucci, Christian Dior, Burberry and Chanel, expensive looking sunglasses, and North Face winter jackets.

There were also boxes and boxes of high-end Rolex watches.

But it's not just the pricey stuff. They're also finding fake key fobs for cars, and Dell battery chargers — which could be fire hazards.

So, how can you tell when something is real and something is counterfeit? The best rule of thumb when buying online is price.