Chicago boy, 12, missing from West Side

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

David "DJ" Sharber is missing from the 900 block of North Parkside Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Police say he was last seen wearing a white, black and gray shirt, black pants, and black and white Jordan gym shoes. He may also be carrying a black backpack.

He is described as an African American boy, with brown eyes and black hair, standing 4-foot-9 and weighing 100 pounds.

David "DJ" Sharber

Sharber is known to frequent the area between Chicago Avenue to Augusta, from Waller to Pine, according to police.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 911 or Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8255.