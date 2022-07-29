Chicago braces for influx of commuters on day two of Lollapalooza

It is the calm before the storm at Chicago’s Union Station, as festivalgoers began trickling downtown Friday morning and early afternoon for day two of Lollapalooza.

But we don't expect traffic to pick up on commuter trains until later this afternoon and evening.

On day one Thursday, when Lolla attendance is lowest, Metra recorded more than 140-thousand commuters and anticipates a major spike in ridership the rest of the weekend.

For comparison, on a typical weekday, Metra sees about 120-thousand commuters.

Both Metra and CTA have expanded service to accommodate for the influx in passengers.

Through Sunday, Metra will have extra trains running at a higher frequency, and the CTA is adding service to its Red, Blue and Brown lines.

Plus, Yellow Line service will extend until midnight each day of the festival.

FOX 32 Chicago chatted with one group who just took the Metra in from Downers Grove and while they say their train car was not too busy this afternoon, last night getting in and out of Grant Park was a madhouse.

"Oh it was so busy, it was so busy, it was like a 30-minute walk in between hurdles of crowds and everything. And then we got in through the security, and then we got in and then we were just rocking with Metallica after that," said Brendan Preskar.

"There's just hundreds and hundreds of people walking through the streets all together, all coming from Lolla, dressed up, hyped after a full day, the energy is insane it's so much fun," said Julian Kroschke, festivalgoer.

For those taking the South Shore Line, extra eastbound trains have been added each night.

On Friday, the last train will leave Millennium Station at 10:40 p.m.