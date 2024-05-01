Chicago Brew Pass returns to the delight of beer lovers
CHICAGO - Beer lovers have another reason to raise their glasses with the return of the Chicago Brew Pass.
The promotion encourages you to visit 31 city craft breweries or taprooms and earn some great prizes in the process.
The more you visit, the more prizes you're eligible for, including branded shirts, pint glasses, bottle openers and the chance to have the ultimate Chicago weekend getaway.
The "getaway" features a two-night hotel stay for two in downtown Chicago with a $100 restaurant gift card and other city-specific experiences.
"We’re thrilled to re-launch the Chicago Brew Pass in an expanded format with an engaging, gamified platform for exploring our award-winning craft beer scene and earning fun prizes," said Rich Gamble from Choose Chicago. "This program not only supports our local businesses but also enhances the cultural experience of Chicago, reinforcing our city's status as a must-visit destination for craft beer enthusiasts."
The Brew Pass is available to people 21 or over at ChiBrewPass.com. By checking in at breweries with the digital pass, participants can collect points leading to prizes.
The following breweries and taprooms are participating in the 2024 Chicago Brew Pass:
- Begyle Brewing
- Burning Bush Brewery
- Casa Humilde Cerveceria
- Corridor Brewery & Provisions
- Crushed By Giants Brewing Company
- Cultivate
- Dovetail Brewery
- DryHop Brewers
- Duneyrr Fermenta Winery and Brewery
- ERIS Brewery and Cider House
- Forbidden Root
- Goose Island Beer Company - Fulton Market
- Greenstar Brewery at Uncommon Ground
- Guinness Open Gate Brewery
- Half Acre Brewing Co.
- Haymarket Pub & Brewery
- Hopewell Brewing
- Illuminated Brew Works, LLC
- Industry Ales
- Maplewood Brewery & Distillery
- Midwest Coast Brewing Company
- Moody Tongue Brewing Company
- Old Irving Brewing Co.
- Pilot Project Brewing
- Printer's Row Brewing
- Revolution Brewing
- Second City Meadery
- Spiteful Brewing
- The Perch Kitchen and Tap
- Turner Haus Brewery
- Twisted Hippo
For more information, head over to the Chicago Brew Pass website.