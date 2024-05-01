Chicago Brew Pass returns to the delight of beer lovers

Beer lovers have another reason to raise their glasses with the return of the Chicago Brew Pass.

The promotion encourages you to visit 31 city craft breweries or taprooms and earn some great prizes in the process.

The more you visit, the more prizes you're eligible for, including branded shirts, pint glasses, bottle openers and the chance to have the ultimate Chicago weekend getaway.

The "getaway" features a two-night hotel stay for two in downtown Chicago with a $100 restaurant gift card and other city-specific experiences.

"We’re thrilled to re-launch the Chicago Brew Pass in an expanded format with an engaging, gamified platform for exploring our award-winning craft beer scene and earning fun prizes," said Rich Gamble from Choose Chicago. "This program not only supports our local businesses but also enhances the cultural experience of Chicago, reinforcing our city's status as a must-visit destination for craft beer enthusiasts."

The Brew Pass is available to people 21 or over at ChiBrewPass.com. By checking in at breweries with the digital pass, participants can collect points leading to prizes.

The following breweries and taprooms are participating in the 2024 Chicago Brew Pass:

Begyle Brewing

Burning Bush Brewery

Casa Humilde Cerveceria

Corridor Brewery & Provisions

Crushed By Giants Brewing Company

Cultivate

Dovetail Brewery

DryHop Brewers

Duneyrr Fermenta Winery and Brewery

ERIS Brewery and Cider House

Forbidden Root

Goose Island Beer Company - Fulton Market

Greenstar Brewery at Uncommon Ground

Guinness Open Gate Brewery

Half Acre Brewing Co.

Haymarket Pub & Brewery

Hopewell Brewing

Illuminated Brew Works, LLC

Industry Ales

Maplewood Brewery & Distillery

Midwest Coast Brewing Company

Moody Tongue Brewing Company

Old Irving Brewing Co.

Pilot Project Brewing

Printer's Row Brewing

Revolution Brewing

Second City Meadery

Spiteful Brewing

The Perch Kitchen and Tap

Turner Haus Brewery

Twisted Hippo

For more information, head over to the Chicago Brew Pass website.