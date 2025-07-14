Chicago brick duplex seized for tax debt to be sold at auction: PHOTOS

The Brief The IRS will auction a historic brick duplex in West Garfield Park on July 31. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home was seized for unpaid tax debts. The minimum bid is set at about $73,000, with final payment due in August.



A historic brick duplex in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood is heading to auction this month after being seized for unpaid taxes.

What we know:

The Internal Revenue Service announced Monday it will auction the multifamily home on July 31.

The duplex is located at 4319 West Monroe Street and includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and about 2,468 square feet of space.

The property will be sold "as is" and was seized from owners who failed to pay their tax debts.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Historic brick duplex in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood | IRS

How to partake:

The auction will take place outside the Claude Pepper Federal Building at 51 SW First Avenue in Miami, Florida.

Bidder registration begins at 9 a.m. EST on July 31, with bidding set to start at 10 a.m.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear why the auction is being held in Miami rather than locally in Chicago.

By the numbers:

The minimum bid is $72,862. The winning bidder must pay 20% of their bid immediately and the remaining balance by Aug. 29.

Payments must be made by certified or cashier’s check payable to the United States Treasury.

What you can do:

Interested buyers can find additional details on the IRS Auctions website.