Chicago brothers charged in cargo train burglary, sheriff's office says

The Brief Two Chicago brothers face felony burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a moving train. The incident was captured on drone footage during a joint law enforcement operation. Both men were released from custody after appearing in court.



Two Chicago brothers are facing burglary charges after authorities say they were caught breaking into a moving cargo train on Chicago’s South Side last week.

What we know:

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests stemmed from a joint operation aimed at curbing cargo thefts on Norfolk Southern Railroad trains.

Around 3 a.m. on Oct. 23, the railroad's drone captured three people breaking into a shipping container on a moving train near 64th and State streets.

When officers approached, the suspects ran. Drone footage tracked them into nearby brush, where authorities took two men into custody. Sheriff's police arrested 19-year-old Mysean Bohannon and Chicago police apprehended his older brother, 27-year-old Avery Bohannon.

Mysean Bohannon and Avery Bohannon | Cook County Sheriff's Office

Both were later charged by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office with felony burglary and misdemeanor trespassing on railroad property.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say what, if anything, was taken from the train, nor did they provide details about the third person who fled and has not been found.

What's next:

Both brothers were released from custody following their first court appearance at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.