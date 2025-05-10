Chicago’s Buckingham Fountain to come back to life for summer

The Brief Chicago's iconic Buckingham Fountain will be turned on during a celebration on Saturday. One of the city's most recognizable summer landmarks has been open since 1927. It uses as much as 15,000 gallons of water per minute.



Buckingham Fountain, one of the city’s most recognizable summer landmarks, will be coming back to life today.

What to expect:

The celebration of the "Switch on Summer" will kick off at 11:30 a.m. with the historic fountain being turned on with fanfare, performances, street vendors, art stations, and food trucks.

The backstory:

The Buckingham Fountain, which has been open to the public since 1927, uses as much as 15,000 gallons of water per minute. The fountain's center jet can shoot water up to 150 feet into the air.

The fountain puts on hourly 20-minute water shows during the day and special light and music shows at the top of every hour after dusk.

Buckingham Fountain usually remains active through mid-October.