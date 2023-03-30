Chicago man charged in Bucktown armed carjacking: police

article

A 19-year-old man was charged in connection to an armed carjacking in Bucktown earlier this week.

Police say Dashuan Mailey was arrested on Tuesday when he was identified as the offender who took a vehicle from a 21-year-old man at gunpoint.

The carjacking occurred around 11 p.m. on Sunday in the 1700 block of North Ashland Avenue.

Mailey will face a felony charge for armed carjacking. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

No additional information is available at this time.