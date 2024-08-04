Chicago's Bud Billiken Parade marks 95th anniversary with new 'Royal Court'

It signals the end of summer, but also celebrates the start of the school year! The annual Bud Billiken Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10, but in anticipation of the long-standing tradition, the parade’s ‘Royal Court’ was crowned on Sunday.

This year, organizers are celebrating the 95th edition of the Bud Billiken Parade, which is hosted on the city’s South Side, along with the 75th anniversary of its Royal Court.

"What I love about Bud Billiken is it brings us all together," said Myiti Sengstacke-Rice, president & CEO, Chicago Defender Charities.

Held each summer and known as the largest African American parade in the nation, the event will draw massive crowds for a day filled with music, dance, and food.

"We have so much to be proud about in Chicago, a rich history, particularly around the history of black folks in this city," said Mayor Brandon Johnson on Sunday. "We come together every year to recognize our vibrant history and heritage, while also celebrating the start of a new and exciting school year."

Mayor Johnson attended the Bud Billiken Parade Coronation Day, held at the South Shore Cultural Center.

There, the spotlight was placed on a group of rising stars.

"These are wonderful kids who are just really excited to learn and to grow," said Sengstacke-Rice.

Lawrence Williams was crowned this year’s Bud Billiken Parade King. The 11-year-old tells FOX 32 Chicago he hopes to inspire other children.

"To me, that’s amazing, because I love to help other people," said Williams.

Lyla Wilson, who is 12 years old and will be starting 7th grade this fall, has been named ‘Queen’ of this year’s parade.

"It just makes me really happy to know that I can inspire other people and I’m just ready to have a great time," said Wilson.

In addition to the king and queen, this year’s prince, princess, crown prince, and crown princess were also honored.

The young students were selected through an application process and will lead Saturday’s performances and floats.

Prior to the parade, the children will embark on their Bud Billiken ‘Week of Fun,’ which starts Monday. They will be treated to various entertaining , yet educational, activities throughout the city – including visits to museums, City Hall, and more.

"People who have been part of Royal Court, they never forget about it," said Sengstacke-Rice.

For Sengstacke-Rice, the parade is a cherished family legacy.

"I’ve been involved with the parade for my whole life because my great-grand uncle founded it in 1929," said Sengstacke-Rice. "Then my grandfather took over, and then my dad, and here I am four generations later."

As parade chair, Sengstacke-Rice invites the community to join in on what is sure to be another day of joyful festivities.

"We are just going to celebrate and enjoy every bit of that wonderful day that we’re going to have – celebrating 95 years of legacy of the Bud Billiken Parade," said Sengstacke-Rice.

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 in Bronzeville. It stretches for two miles and ends in Washington Park, where the Bud Billiken ‘Back to School Festival’ runs until 4 p.m. There, free school supplies will be made available to families.