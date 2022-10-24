Chicago budget hearings continue; CDOT, library take the hot seat
CHICAGO - Chicago budget hearings continued Monday with representatives from the public library and department of transportation taking the hot seat.
CDOT saw the largest gross and proportional budget increase of any city department.
The increase was driven by massive increases in appropriations from a number of infrastructure-related grants.
The full City Council will address Mayor Lori Lightfoot's budget proposal at its meeting Wednesday.