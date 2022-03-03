Chicago building raided by feds had meth lab inside, doubled as gambling den

We are learning more about the Chicago building raided by federal agents and Chicago police last month.

A city inspector’s report indicates that a meth lab was discovered inside the building located at 6948 North Western Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood.

The structure has since been demolished.

The inspector's report also found that the site doubled as a gambling den.

On Feb. 8, Alderwoman Debra Silverstein (50th Ward) said officials had been getting complaints from residents about the business for "several months now."

The alderwoman had said after "months of investigating community concerns and criminal activity…police just served a search warrant…this was a coordinated effort with multiple law enforcement partners, both federal and local."

FOX 32 cameras on scene could see pool tables inside, with evidence collected placed on top of the pool tables, as officers and agents entered and exited the building. Nearby business owners had described the location as some kind of social club.

FOX 32 spoke with two business owners across the street who say they saw activity in and out of the storefront 24 hours a day, with people coming and going at all hours of the day and night from both the front and back entrances.