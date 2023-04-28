2 staff members hospitalized after chemical sprayed during fight at Chicago high school: CFD

Two people were hospitalized after a fight broke out at a Chicago high school and a chemical was sprayed, Chicago fire says.

Fire crews were dispatched to Chicago Bulls College Prep at 2040 West Adams Street on the Near West Side for reports of a "mace-type spray" used during a fight.

Two staff members were transported to an area hospital. Four people refused care.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

CFD did not say what the chemical agent used was.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.