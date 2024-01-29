Chicago Bulls join forces with firefighters to educate kids on fire safety

In collaboration with firefighters, the Chicago Bulls are imparting essential knowledge about fire safety to children.

With winter identified as a crucial time for practicing fire and carbon monoxide safety, given the higher incidence of home fires during this season, the safety program emphasizes emergency procedures.

As part of the program, students were prompted to discuss and establish a designated meeting place with their parents in case of an emergency.

"The house is on fire! I go outside. Where am I supposed to go? So, we call this a meeting place," a member of the Chicago Fire Department said while teaching the students.

Additionally, the kids had the opportunity to explore a fire truck and gain insights into the actions firefighters take when responding to a fire.