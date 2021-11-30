Chicago Bulls players surprise undefeated girls basketball team in Brighton Park

It started with a warmup for the undefeated Kelly High School girls basketball team of Brighton Park.

But then — came a coach's surprise.

Bulls players dropped in for a team tournament Tuesday at 167 Green Street Court.

DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Patrick Williams were among the players who were coaches.

"Its unbelievable honestly. Our coach had told us that it was just a field trip. We were coming to have fun. We didn't expect it at all," said Griselda Gurrola a senior at Kelly High School.

Gurrola got Lonzo Ball as her coach Tuesday.

She also watched him at the Bulls game Monday night play against his Charlotte Hornets brother.

At the end of the tournament, trophies were given to the winners, and a bag and basketball shoes were given to everyone.