Chicago burglars crash Jeep into South Side store, steal Jordans

The Brief Chicago police say suspects rammed a Jeep into a South Shore business on Thursday. A community activist said Jordan shoes were stolen from the DTLR store. He is calling for more public safety investments.



Burglars crashed a vehicle into a South Side DTLR store early Thursday before stealing Jordan shoes and fleeing the scene.

What we know:

Chicago police said the break-in happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of East 71st Street in South Shore.

According to investigators, unknown offenders drove a Jeep Grand Cherokee into the front of a business to make entry. The group then fled west in a white SUV, possibly an Acura, and a silver sedan, possibly a Honda.

No arrests have been made.

Dig deeper:

Community activist Patrick Gibbons identified the targeted business as the DTLR store at 71st and Jeffery.

In a statement, he said the suspects stole "a large number of Jordan shoes" during the burglary.

Gibbons also called the burglary part of "a troubling pattern of crimes targeting small businesses, particularly on the South and West Sides." He pointed to staffing shortages within the Chicago Police Department and urged Mayor Brandon Johnson to hire more officers.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our communities," Gibbons said. "Without a stronger and more cohesive safety plan from City Hall, we risk losing more than just storefronts — we risk losing hope."

What's next:

Area One detectives are investigating.