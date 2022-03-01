Chicago businesses that depend on baseball crowds concerned after MLB cancels games

We're down to the 9th inning when it comes to baseball negotiations.

On Tuesday, the players’ union rejected what the MLB called "their final offer." So the league commissioner announced Opening Day is officially canceled.

Across Chicago, business owners were holding their breath and with the pandemic over the past two years, it has not been easy to make a living depending on baseball.

In Wrigleyville, there are dozens of bars and restaurants that need baseball traffic to survive.

At Swift & Sons Tavern, just across the street from the Wrigley Marquee, manager Brian Garner has removed the COVID-19 mask mandate sign from his front door. He says that will help business, but he has still not hired a number of positions because he doesn’t know whether the baseball crowds are coming.

At Grandstand Sports, just a few blocks west of Guaranteed Rate Field on the South Side, they’re in a similar predicament.

But it’s actually even worse, because they had to pre-order thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise months ago, which is all sitting on the shelves right now waiting for Opening Day. And right now, nobody’s buying any of it.

"When the teams are playing, or we know everyone is prepping for spring training to go on vacation, to go down there, everyone would be in here. But now it's a ghost town," said one Chicago business owner.

"We were looking to hire a couple of part-time positions this month, as we cautiously gear up. But it's tough when you don't know which way it's gonna go," said another business owner.