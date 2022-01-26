Chicago businessman provides hotels for homeless amid frigid temps

Many of the people who would normally stay at the Dan Ryan homeless encampment in the South Loop were in a warm hotel Wednesday thanks to a group of volunteers.

Jermaine Jordan is a West Side businessman who runs an organization called "Free Hot Meals on Wheels."

But when the weather gets dangerously cold, he and his volunteers do more than provide a free meal for the homeless.

They also drive them to area hotels and pay for a room for the night.

About 20 homeless people at the encampment were taken to a travel lodge in the South Loop.

Jordan says it's especially important this year because the number of beds available in shelters is down sharply due to COVID-19.

"It's a blessing that he's doing that for me, I'm happy that he can do that for me," said Michael Burton who is homeless.

Not all are willing to leave the encampment. Some insist on staying, including one man who said he is depending on propane tanks to stay warm throughout the night.