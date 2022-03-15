Chicago businessman to donate $200K worth of gas Thursday

Chicago businessman Willie Wilson is donating $200,000 worth of gas across the city Thursday.

Wilson said he is hoping to alleviate some of the pain Chicagoans are experiencing due to high fuel prices.

Participating gas stations will give away free gas on March 17 beginning at 7 a.m.

The giveaway will last until the $200,000 is exhausted.

Gas stations participating in this giveaway will also be lowering their gas prices to be able to serve more vehicles.

Below is a list of participating gas stations:

1. Amstar

368 E Garfield Blvd

Chicago, IL 60615

2. Citgo

9155 S Stony Island

Chicago, IL 60617

3. Marathon

1839 E 95th Street

Chicago, IL 60617

4. Citgo

1345 N Pulaski

Chicago, IL 60651

5. Gulf

9901 S Halsted St

Chicago IL 60628

6. Mobil

2800 S Kedzie Ave

Chicago. IL 60623

7. Amoco

7201 N Clark St

Chicago. IL 60626

8. BP

4359 N Pulaski Rd

Chicago, IL 60641

9. Marathon

340 Sacramento Blvd

Chicago, IL 60612

10. Falcon

43 North Homan

Chicago, IL 60624