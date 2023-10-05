Chicago campaign seeks clemency for man who claims he was wrongfully convicted in 2006 murder

Rico Clark, who claims he was wrongfully convicted, has been serving a 55-year sentence for the 2006 murder of Damion Kendricks on Chicago's South Side.

Now, the Campaign to Free Incarcerated Survivors of Police Torture is calling for his clemency.

Police initially reported that witnesses saw four men fleeing the scene with guns. However, Clark was the sole individual identified by the witnesses, making it the only evidence linking him to the crime.

Throughout his incarceration, Clark has steadfastly maintained his innocence.

On Thursday, a clemency hearing took place where a panel will determine whether Gov. JB Pritzker should grant Clark his freedom. Supporters and opponents of Clark's release had the opportunity to speak at the hearing.

Notably, the witnesses who originally identified Clark have since recanted their statements, alleging that they were coerced by Sgt. Brian Forberg, who currently holds one of the highest-paid positions in the Chicago Police Department.