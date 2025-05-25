Chicago can relax: Annabelle, the 'haunted' doll isn't here, investigator says

The Brief Annabelle the doll is not missing or in Chicago, despite viral social media rumors; she remains secured at the Warren’s Occult Museum in Connecticut, according to a NESPR investigator. The rumors started after a tour stop in Louisiana, where some visitors claimed the doll was absent, fueling false reports she had vanished or traveled to Chicago. Annabelle will appear in Rock Island, Illinois, on Oct. 4 as part of the "Devils on the Run Tour," but museum officials stress she is accounted for and not stolen.



Despite rumors spreading on social media, the "haunted" Raggedy Ann doll known as Annabelle is not missing — and she’s definitely not in Chicago — according to museum officials.

What we know:

In a TikTok video posted late Saturday, Dan Rivera, an investigator with the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), showed the doll still secured in her wooden display case at the Warren’s Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut.

"I just wanna show you guys that Annabelle is in the Warren's Occult Museum," Rivera said. "She's not in Chicago. She never was in Chicago and she's not missing because she's right behind me."

HARRISVILLE, RI - OCTOBER 14: "Annabelle" doll in the house's living room at the "Conjuring" house in Harrisville, RI on Oct. 14, 2020. The house, a 3,100 square foot farmhouse and eight-acre property made famous by the movie series that began in 201 (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Expand

The rumors reportedly began after visitors in Louisiana claimed Annabelle wasn’t present during a stop on the "Devils on the Run Tour," which recently brought the doll to events in New Orleans and San Antonio, Texas, according to The Independent.

That absence fueled online speculation that the so-called "demonically possessed" doll had gone missing — or somehow ended up in Chicago.

Rivera debunked those claims and clarified that Annabelle is safe and accounted for.

"Annabelle is not missing. She's not in Chicago. Alright, we do plan on going to Rock Island Roadhouse Expo in Rock Island, Illinois on October 4th," he said.

The backstory:

Although the Warren’s Occult Museum closed to the public in 2019, Rivera said the doll continues to reside there when not on tour.

"It's a rumor… Annabelle has NOT been stolen. The doll is safely in place at the Warren Occult Museum," he said.

To learn more about Annabelle, visit the NESPR's website here.