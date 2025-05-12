Car slams into Chicago American Legion building, driver hurt, police say

An American Legion building on Chicago’s far Southwest Side was damaged, and a driver was hurt when a car slammed into it early Monday morning.

What we know:

The building is in the 6900 block of West Archer Avenue in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A little before 2:40 a.m., a Ford Focus, driven by a 22-year-old woman, was traveling westbound on Archer Avenue when two people on electric scooters drove in front of the car.

The driver swerved to avoid the scooters and hit the building, police said. The driver had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

No citations were issued as of Monday morning, police said.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what the extent of the damage to the building was.