'Why are you not scared?': Chicago carjacker who shot driver gets 22 years

The Brief Jamari Edwards, 23, was sentenced Sept. 4 to 22 years in federal prison for three armed carjackings in Chicago. Prosecutors said Edwards carjacked vehicles in West Englewood, shooting one driver in the leg after demanding keys at a coffee shop drive-thru. Edwards, arrested in 2022, pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal carjacking and firearm charges.



A Chicago man who carjacked three vehicles at gunpoint and shot one of the drivers was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Jamari Edwards, 23, was arrested in 2022 and has remained in custody since, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said Edwards carried out three carjackings in the West Englewood neighborhood. The first occurred in the drive-thru of a coffee shop, and the other two happened outside a convenience store at a gas station.

In each case, Edwards pointed a gun at the driver and demanded the keys, officials said.

During the coffee shop carjacking, he shot the driver in the leg after the victim had already handed over the keys and exited the vehicle, according to prosecutors.

Before firing, Edwards asked the man, "Why are you not scared?"

The backstory:

Edwards pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal carjacking and firearm charges. He was sentenced Sept. 4.