Girl, 15, carjacked woman at gunpoint in Chicago: police

A 15-year-old girl was arrested this week after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Brighton Park.

The teen faces a felony charge of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, along with a misdemeanor charge of simple assault, police said.

The charges stem from an incident around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of West 38th Street, where she reportedly carjacked a 40-year-old woman at gunpoint.

Police reported that multiple offenders were involved in the carjacking.

The teen was taken into custody about three hours later in the 6300 block of South Major.

No further information has been released.