Chicago carjacking leads to police chase, multiple crashes on I-94

A carjacking in Chicago lead to a police pursuit and crash Wednesday on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Illinois State Police say the carjacking happened on the expressway just south of Canalport Avenue.

The suspects crashed the car into multiple vehicles in the southbound express lanes near 71st Street.

Two people in the vehicle got away on foot. They're still on the run as of 9 p.m. Wednesday night.